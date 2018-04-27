Kwara State govt releases April federal allocation figures

Home > News > Local >

Kwara State government got a total of N3,358,957,097.84 as federal allocation for April.

The Kwara State government has released its federal allocation figures for the month of April, 2018.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Finance, Mr. Benjamin Fatigun, the State government got a total of N3,358,957,097.84 from the federal coffers as allocation for April.

In March, Kwara, received N3, 561, 553, 082.85 in federal allocation.

Giving a breakdown of the allocation figures, Fatigun disclosed that the State government got a statutory allocation of N2,223,435,335.44, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N794,311,758.63 and exchange difference of N341,210,003.77, totaling N3,358,957,097.84.

How much local governments received

The Permanent Secretary also announced that the 16 local government councils in Kwara received a total of N2,421,804,495.27 as allocation for April, against the N2,522,265,998.89 they got last month.

Details of the allocation to the local councils shows that they received a statutory allocation of N1,746,457,018.06, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N450,296,350.94 and exchange difference of N225,051,126.27.

State governments receive monthly allocations from the federal government. The money comes from oil revenue, taxes and other sources of revenue.

Crude oil still accounts for over 70 percent of government revenue in Nigeria.

