Kwara releases March allocation figures

The Perm Sec Mr. Benjamin disclosed that the State received a total of N3, 561, 553, 082.85 as allocation for March.

The Kwara State government has released its federal allocation figures for the month of March, 2018.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Finance, Mr. Benjamin Fatigun disclosed that the State government received a total of N3, 561, 553, 082.85 as allocation for March, against the N3,481,218,905.35 it received in February.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the allocation figures show that the government received a statutory allocation of N2,680,606,216.87, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N876,841,666.94 and excess bank charges of N4,105,199.04, totaling N3, 561, 553, 082.85.

The Permanent Secretary also announced that the 16 local government areas in the State received a total of N2,522,265,998.89 as allocation for March, against the N2,467,884,722.19 they got last month.

Fatigun said that the LGs’ allocation was made up of statutory allocation of N 2,022,806,777.65, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N496,751,564,21 and excess bank charges of N2,707,657.03.

