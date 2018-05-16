news

The Kwara State Government has expressed concern over the transfer of four suspected cultists, arrested in the state by the state police command, to Abuja.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Kwara State Ministry of Justice, Jimoh Mumini, made the reservation known after an emergency Security Council meeting chaired by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed on Wednesday at the Government house in Ilorin.

Jimoh noted that the offence for which the suspects were arrested are state offences which should ideally be tried under the laws of the State.

Jimoh said that even though the representative of the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Aminu Pai Saleh disclosed that the four suspects were transferred to Abuja for further investigation, the state Ministry of Justice has successfully prosecuted suspected cultists and killers at the State High Court under the penal code.

'Speed up investigation'

The DPP therefore urged the police to speed up their investigation and return the suspects to Kwara so as to commence trial as done by the Ministry of Justice with regards to similar offences and offenders in the past.

Also, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Daniel Ogungbe noted that the concern of the state government was based on the urgency with which the suspects were transferred to Abuja.

He noted that the suspects should have been tried in the State rather than being transferred to the federal capital and expressed hope that the investigation and trial will not be hijacked for political purposes.

Cult briefings

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communication, Dr Muyideen Akorede noted that the council received briefing on cult related violence in the State and the outcome of the recent Ward and Local Government Congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State.