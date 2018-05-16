Home > News > Local >

Kwara isn't comfortable with transfer of cultism suspects to Abuja

Cultism Kwara govt isn't comfortable with transfer of suspects to Abuja

Kwara State says it doesn't like the fact that cultism suspects are being transferred to Abuja for trial.

  • Published:
Kwara govt isn't comfortable with transfer of cultism suspects to Abuja play Kwara State Governor Ahmed flanked by police boss and Information Minister (Kwara State)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kwara State Government has expressed concern over the transfer of four suspected cultists,  arrested in the state by the state police command, to Abuja.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Kwara State Ministry of Justice, Jimoh Mumini, made the reservation known after an emergency Security Council meeting chaired by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed on Wednesday at the Government house in Ilorin.

Jimoh noted that the offence for which the suspects were arrested are state offences which should ideally be tried under the laws of the State.

Jimoh said that even though the representative of the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Aminu Pai Saleh disclosed that the four suspects were transferred to Abuja for further investigation, the state Ministry of Justice has successfully prosecuted suspected cultists and killers at the State High Court under the penal code.

'Speed up investigation'

The DPP therefore urged the police to speed up their investigation and return the suspects to Kwara so as to commence trial as done by the Ministry of Justice with regards to similar offences and offenders in the past.

Also, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Daniel Ogungbe noted that the concern of the state government was based on the urgency with which the suspects were transferred to Abuja.

He noted that the suspects should have been tried in the State rather than being transferred to the federal capital and expressed hope that the investigation and trial will not be hijacked for political purposes.

Cult briefings

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communication, Dr Muyideen Akorede noted that the council received briefing on cult related violence in the State and the outcome of the recent Ward and Local Government Congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State.

He said the council commended the Nigerian Police on its swift arrest and prosecution of suspects in the tragic robbery attack on Offa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Habibu Almu Sudanese police arrest woman over murder of Nigerian diplomatbullet
2 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivitybullet
3 Buhari President to commission EFCC's new N24bn head office building...bullet

Related Articles

Offa Robbery Kwara Gov warns against politicizing sad incident
Offa Robbery Vigilante group pledges to support crime fighting
In Kwara Aftermath of Offa bank robbery: Bank in Omu-Aran remains shut
In Ekiti 2 policemen reportedly killed in fresh bank robbery [Graphic Photos]
Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives
Offa Robbery Attack Colleague celebrates super vigilante killed while fighting thieves
Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa

Local

Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for stealing DVD player
Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for stealing DVD player
7 docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N5.2m
LAPO 7 docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N5.2m
Twitter is loving this viral picture of a Nigerian soldier
Trending Photo Twitter is loving this picture of a Nigerian soldier
JOHESU strike: LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president
JOHESU Strike LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president