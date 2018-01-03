Home > News > Local >

Kwara govt denies daring lecturers to go on strike

In Kwara Govt says it didn't dare lecturers to go on strike

The Kwara State government says at no time did it dare lecturers to embark on strike.

  • Published:
Govt says it didn't dare lecturers to go on strike play

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kwara state government has denied daring the Committee of Union on Tertiary Institutions (CUTI) to embark on industrial action over unpaid salaries.

A statement from the State government reads in part;

"At no point did the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Yusuf Abdulwahab or any government official, ask the workers to go on strike.

"Rather, we sought to persuade CUTI not to embark on strike on the grounds that it is unlikely to solve the salary issue which has been caused by financial challenges facing the State and others across the country.

"Embarking on strike by the institutions might affect their student numbers and consequently their ability to generate revenue to meet their salary obligations".

Alternative sources

The government, therefore urged CUTI to work with their management to identify alternative sources of revenue to be able to supplement government subvention to pay salaries.

ALSO READ: Saraki condemns kwarapoly management over school fees increment

"Members of the public are thereby implored to ignore the claims by CUTI as the State government has already paid the 2017 fourth quarter allocation to the institutions and is preparing to pay the 2018 first quarter allocation", the statement adds.

The government also promised to continue to support the institutions to enable them meet their commitments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet
2 Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketersbullet
3 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov signs N190.9b into law, promises improved welfare, infrastructure
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor to resolve controversy over Kwara poly fees
Kwara State Polytechnic Saraki condemns kwarapoly management over school fees increment
Kwarapoly School Fees Hike Governor orders management to reduce tuition by N5000
Ahmed Kwara Governor approves N82m for reconstruction of Alagbado Bridge
Ahmed Kwara Governor appoints new SUBEB chairman
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor condemns 'satanic' attack on worshippers

Local

Edo targets 55,000 youths for agripreneur programme in 2018
Obu Mine Obaseki orders arrest of two BUA officials working on site
Agbakoba says 2018 budget is unconstitutional
Olisa Agbakoba Ex-President of NBA says 2018 budget is unconstitutional
Governor Ortom stoned during violent protest in Benue
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor stoned during violent protest
Governor Darius Ishaku
In Taraba Police nab 39 'strange men' in Jalingo