Kwara govt releases N125M subvention to tertiary institutions

  • Published:
Kwara Gov Ahmed meets with International Press Institute (IPI), World Congress Committee led by Former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr Tonnie Iredia at the government house, Ilorin on Monday.

The Kwara State government has released the sum of N125,395,252.96 as May 2018 subvention to all state-owned tertiary institutions.

The State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Barr. Abdullahi Alkinla disclosed this in a statement sent to Pulse.

According to Alkinla, the College of Education, Oro received N33,706,598.99, College of Education, Ilorin got N53,173,085.77, while the College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi received N21,272,571.73.

Others are College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin: N11, 949,031.50, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Ilorin: N2,171,454.33 and the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Oke-Ode: N3,122,510.64.

Accreditation funds

Alkinla added that State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has also approved the sum of N98m for the accreditation exercise of the institutions which he said will be released soon.

In a related development, the provosts of the Kwara State Colleges of Education Ilorin, Oro and Lafiagi have appealed to the Committee of Union of Tertiary Institutions (CUTI) to suspend its ongoing industrial strike.

In separate statements signed by the provosts on Thursday, they said that their institutions did not join the industrial action and that academic activities are going on smoothly in the colleges. 

They added that their institutions do not owe their staff any unpaid salaries, as they also confirmed Governor Ahmed’s pledge to ensure prompt release of N98m for accreditation exercise in their Colleges.

