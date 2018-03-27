Home > News > Local >

Kwara govt moves to curb clashes

The Governor also said the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen had security and economic implications beyond the state and even the country.

Kwara State Government says it has banned night grazing in the state to ensure greater peace between farmers and herdsmen as well as members of the larger society.

Dr Muyideen Akorede, Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor said this while briefing journalists after the expanded State Security Committee in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed, who chaired the expanded meeting announced the ban to minimise conflicts between farmers and herdsmen.

Akorede quoted the governor as saying that the move was also to make it easier for government to identify, apprehend and prosecute those suspected of destroying herders’ cattle or farmlands and crops.

Ahmed, he said, said the development became imperative, especially in view of the impending farming season.

Akorede said the expanded security meeting was also to review the current security situation, especially with regard to farmers and herdsmen issues and strengthen the existing security in the state.

He said the Ahmed stressed the need to improve on security in order to avoid the security scenario experienced in other parts of the country with regards to farmers’ and herdsmen’ clashes.

The governor also said the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen had security and economic implications beyond the state and even the country.

Akored said the meeting was also attended by chairmen of the 16 local government areas in the state, first class traditional rulers.

Representatives of Miyetti Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria and Association of Famers of Nigeria also attended the meeting.

Akorede said the meeting resolved that similar meeting should be replicated in all the 16 local government councils with traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders.

This he said was to ensure dissemination of messages residents across the state.

He said security agencies in the state were urged to approach any fraction between herdsmen and farmers as an issue of the law without criminalising any group of people.

The governor’s aide said the meeting also advocated the adoption of community policing across local councils in the state to ensure vigilance and information sharing by all residents in order to forestall criminality.

