Home > News > Local >

Kwara government receives N3b, LGs get N2.2b for October

Kwara Government receives N3b, LGs get N2.2b for October

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, disclosed this in Ilorin on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed play

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kwara State government got a total of N3,036,649,965.12 as allocation from the Federation Account for the month of October, 2017.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, disclosed this in Ilorin on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

He said that the October allocation recorded a N496,600,981.45 reduction from the N3,533,295,946.57 the state government received in September.

A breakdown of the allocation shows that the government got a statutory allocation of N1,975,327,770.78, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N772,813,180.21 and exchange difference of N288,554,014.13.

Details of the October allocation to the 16 local government councils in the state show that they got a total of N2,184,264,352.98 against the N2,508,113,236.17 they received last month.

ALSO READ: Governor Ahmed approves promotion of 1578 Kwara civil servants

According to the figures released by the Finance Commissioner, the councils received a statutory allocation of N1,555, 329,112.84, VAT of N438,614,308.29 and exchange difference of 190,320,931.85, making a total of N2,184,264,352.98.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Maina Full story of the 'pension thief' who served in Buhari's governmentbullet
2 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet
3 Radio Biafra, Biafra TV Nnamdi Kanu has created two apps to push his...bullet

Related Articles

In Kwara Government denies soldiers forcefully vaccinated students
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor swears in new female Head of service
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor swears in new Head of Service
Abdulfatah Ahmed 2 traditional rulers in Kwara to forfeit salaries
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor appoints new Head of Service
Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor calls for more cooperation among ECOWAS states

Local

Former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina
Maina 4 officials Buhari should fire over reinstatement
Former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan has been cited in several corruption cases but is not thought to have been formally questioned
Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former president summoned in corruption trial
Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu
Biafra 'Ojukwu lied his way into civil war', Gowon says
Oby Ezekwesili
Maina Scandal proves Buhari's anti-corruption war is struggling - Ezekwesili