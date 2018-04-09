Kwara Gov calls on police, army to work together

news

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called for increased synergy among security agencies in the country for faster emergency response.

Gov Ahmed was speaking in the wake of the robbery attack on Offa community on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Over 30 persons including police officers lost their lives after robbers entered the town at about 4:45 pm and operated till about 5:40 pm unchallenged.

Banks were their targets.

Synergy

Speaking during a condolence visit by the Hon. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at Government House, Ilorin on the armed robbery incident, Governor Ahmed said the federal government should promote the synergy nationally.

The Governor re-emphasized the need for community policing saying it leads to information gathering that can help security agencies in carrying out their responsibilities.

He said all hands must be on deck to strengthen the security arrangement in the country in order to give citizens a better secured environment.

Logistic support

The Governor also promised to improve logistic support to security agencies.

The Governor said he will complement the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) who promised to send an Amoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to Offa with procurement of additional APC that will be located in strategic locations of the state.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said he came on a condolence visit to the state on behalf of the federal government.

He said what happened in Offa town shook the entire nation and therefore expressed federal government sympathy to the state government and Offa people as a whole.

Said he: "we are going to learn from our mistakes and factor this into the larger security architecture in a manner that we will have a much more secured state and a much more secured country".