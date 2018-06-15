Kwara Gov asks Muslims to uphold lessons of Ramadan fast

news

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has congratulated Muslims for successfully undertaking the Ramadan fast, urging them to remain connected to virtues of love, compassion and generosity.

"As we mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, let's remember and pray for our brothers and sisters who were unfortunate victims of the Offa robbery. Let's remember their families, friends and associates in our prayers and generosities", the governor said.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor enjoined Muslims to uphold lessons of endurance, perseverance and piety that the holy month teaches and to "endure the pains inflicted in our hearts by the Offa robbery".

2019 elections

With the 2019 general elections in the horizon, the Kwara governor also urged Nigerians to pray for a peaceful political transition.

Ahmed called for unity and commitment from all stakeholders towards his government's efforts to ensure equitable distribution of infrastructure and social amenities across the state.