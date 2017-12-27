Home > News > Local >

Kwara Gov Alhaji Abdulfatah signs N190,997,425.571 2018 budget into law, says things can only get better for Kwarans.

The people of Kwara State have been assured of improved welfare and infrastructure in the coming year. State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, handed the assurance while signing into law the 2018 budget of N190,997,425.571.

State parliament had recently passed the budget.

Governor Ahmed also promised that in the coming year, focus will be on ensuring that all ongoing and new projects across the State are completed before the expiration of his administration.

He listed some of the ongoing projects to include Geri-Alimi Daimond Underpass, new campuses of Kwara State University (KWASU) in Ekiti and Ilesha-Baruba, dualisation of Kulende-Sango-UITH-Oke Oyi road, New State Secretariat for civil servants, Rore-Ipetu-Arandun, Anilelerin road; Share-Oke Ode road, among others.

Alhaji Ahmed further said the State government under his leadership would work harder to boost the economy, create more jobs and enhance the welfare of the people.

Affordable healthcare

He said in line with the commitment of the State government to cater to the wellbeing and health of its people, all arrangements have been concluded to commence the State Health Insurance Scheme in 2018.

According to him, under the new scheme, all categories of people in the State will enjoy access to qualitative and affordable healthcare. 

The governor also pledged that the state government would strive to ensure adequate implementation of the 2018 budget and achieve better rating than the 70% implementation recorded with the 2017 budget.

IGR collection

He added that there will also be renewed efficiency in the collection and management of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State.

Governor Ahmed commended members of the State House of Assembly led by Speaker, Hon. Ali Ahmad for the speedy consideration and passage of the budget, which has ensured the State’s return to the January – December budget cycle for the first time in ten years.

ALSO READ: Governor urges new LG chairmen to find solution to salary crisis

The Kwara State House of Assembly had last Thursday passed the 2018 budget of N190.9b, which was N9,111,369,016, higher than the N181,886,056,555 budget estimate presented to the legislature by Governor Ahmed in November.

The budget tagged "Budget of Sustained Growth and Prosperity" has a provision of N110,689,173.434 (58%) for Capital Expenditure and N74,702,775.870 (42%) for Recurrent Expenditure.

