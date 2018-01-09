news

The Kwara State government has assured that no part of the State will be neglected in terms of infrastructure provision; even in the face of lean resources.

Kwara Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, gave the assurance during an interactive session with indigenous youth development associations and youth assemblies from Asa Local Government in Ilorin.

The session held on Tuesday as part of the government's ongoing consultation with groups and associations across the State.

In his response to the various issues and requests by the groups, the governor said their demands in terms of road, water, employment and electricity have been noted and will be critically examined.

Roads

Alhaji Ahmed also announced that 46km of roads in Asa local government will be constructed under Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) which commences later in the year.

On electrification, he said that the state government is currently locked in talks with privately-owned electricity companies for the supply of transformers to communities within the State.

Also on the group’s request for recruitment of more teachers and employment for youths, Governor Ahmed stressed that the government cannot employ more teachers until the salaries of those currently employed are made regular.

He further added that government is working hard to create a conducive atmosphere for private organizations to thrive and provide employment.

The governor pledged to make the consultations a regular affair.

Commendation

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Alhaji Ibrahim Jimoh of Laduba ward youth forum said he was excited by the meeting and commended Governor Ahmed for creating an enabling environment for them to ask questions.

He expressed satisfaction that the governor addressed the issue of infrastructure and updated them on the ongoing projects in Asa LG especially those under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

Alh Jimoh also commended the governor for expediting action on the water situation in Asa by instructing the Commissioner for Water Resources, Barr. Abdulrasaaq Akorede to immediately access the state of water project in Asa LG and submit a report as soon as possible.

He was also happy about the State government’s effort to commence State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) projects.

“We have learnt a lot and we have a lot to take home”, Jimoh said.