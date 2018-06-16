Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Offa robbery: Kwara elders wants justice, thorough investigation

Offa Robbery Attack Kwara elders wants justice, thorough investigation

The Forum made the call on Friday in Ilorin, in a statement jointly signed by a trio of Dr. Saliu Ajia, Chief Isiaka Jimoh and Engr. Adebayo Daramola representing Kwara Central, North and South Senatorial districts respectively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 bank robbers were on a condolence visit to Offa 2 days after killing 33 people there play

Leaders of the gang that carried out Offa robbery attack paraded for the second time by police in Abuja

(Facebook/Nigeria Police Force)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwara elders, under the auspices of Kwara Elders’ Unity Forum, have called on the Inspector General of Police to carry out thorough investigation into the Offa robbery case so that justice will be done on the matter.

The Forum made the call on Friday in Ilorin, in a statement jointly signed by a trio of Dr. Saliu Ajia, Chief Isiaka Jimoh and Engr. Adebayo Daramola representing Kwara Central, North and South Senatorial districts respectively.

They also called on the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to allow the police do its investigations.

The eldrrs s said that revelations and political colorations being given to the confessions of the arrested suspects showed that “the lives of Kwarans are in danger and must be protected”.

According to them, “the robbery in Offa would not have drawn the attention of the public but for the killing of 33 people including nine police officers, pregnant women and the mention of the Senate President Bukola Saraki”.

The Elders’ Forum recalled that “sporadic killings by cultists led by one Lanre Mohammed, the son of Magaji Nda of Ilorin which the IGP ordered to be transferred to Abuja Force Headquarters led to an initial outcry by Dr. Bukola Saraki”.

They argued that the transfer of the case to Abuja was a “normal police procedure” saying; “we hope that this Offa robbery will not overshadow that of the cultists because Kwara people are still waiting for the outcome of the investigations.

“The revelation of Offa Bank robbery and the mention of the leader and government functionaries arming the suspects gives room for more suspicions. As at the time of the case of the cultists killing, the bank robbery had taken place.

“The reaction of the SP Bukola Saraki may not help him and the people of Kwara State over whom he is the leader of his own camp.

“Some pertinent questions bordering the minds of Kwarans is that these boys have confessed to  being political thugs of SP Bukola Saraki and must we institutionalize thuggery in Kwara politics.

The elders submitted that “this is not the first time a top politician would be accused, investigated and found culpable of aiding and abetting crimes”.

The statement referred to the case of Bacita robbery of 1971 in which the suspects implicated S.T Oredehin.

“After police investigation, Oredehin was tried alongside the robbery suspects by a court of competent jurisdiction, found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment,” the statement added.

The elders were of the view that the Senate President’s out-crying of a possible unjustified implication when the investigation of the cultist killers were transferred to Abuja was not necessary.

“Kwarans are too innocent to be under siege of these set of people and therefore we want to join forces with those pleading that the issue should not be politicized.

“IGP should be allowed to do a thorough investigation for the sake of the ordinary citizens of Kwara State and for the sake of poor common innocent Nigerians.

“The world is watching what happens as a very important personality is mentioned in a criminal case.

“Sweeping such a case under the carpet will do more harm to the IGP, our security institutions, and indeed the Federal Government,” the statement added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to...bullet
2 Shekau 'I don't know if my son is dead or alive', Boko Haram leader's...bullet
3 Buhari 'Stop glorifying thieves', President tells Nigeriansbullet

Related Articles

Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to arrest more suspects
#EndSARS Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine
Offa Robbery Saraki explains alleged link to criminal gang that killed 33
Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after killing 33 people
Offa Robbery Read full Police statement on new 'evidence' against Saraki
Offa Robbery Police say 2 more political thugs have implicated Saraki
Offa Robbery APC chieftain wants Saraki arrested
Criminal Minds These dangerous thieves are as deadly as Offa robbery suspects
Ibrahim Idris National Assembly reaffirms vote of no confidence on Police IG

Local

Orji Kalu Ex-Abia State governor visits Ganduje, urges support for Buhari
New Chief Executive Officer,  Chris Olakpe
Chris Olakpe Safe driving: LASTMA to restore Driver’s Institute
NPC says IDPs increased by 4.5% as at January
In Borno State IDPs lament poor conditions, NEMA says camp illegal
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, Mr. Clement Oladele
Clement Oladele FRSC returns over 65,000 Euros to accident victims