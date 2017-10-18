Home > News > Local >

Kwara government denies soldiers forcefully vaccinated students

(Premium Times)
The Kwara state government has dismissed rumours that soldiers of the Nigerian Army were forcefully injecting school students with unknown substances during a vaccination exercise in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed's Special Adviser on Security, Alhaji Amusa Bello, on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

The statement advised the general public, most especially parents, to not panic as the stories are untrue.

He said, "It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that certain individuals are spreading rumours about soldiers injecting school pupils in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Area of the State.

"The general public is hereby advised to ignore such rumours as neither the Nigerian Army nor any other security agency is currently undertaking a vaccination exercise or any other health campaign in any part of the state.

"Members of the public, particularly parents, are advised not panic and to refrain from withdrawing their wards from schools based on this unfounded rumour."

False stories about soldiers forcefully vaccinating students has been a constant feature since last week.

ALSO READ: Army denies forcefully vaccinating students in Rivers

Yesterday, the Nigerian Army was forced to deny the rumours after parents in Port Harcourt and Akure reportedly withdrew their children from school premises.

In a statement released by Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, he condemned the "callous and unpatriotic rumours" deliberately spread by "enemies of state" to cause unrest with the public.

Colonel Iliyasu said the army would not embark on any medical exercise without seeking the consent of the relevant parties, and emphasised that such an exercise would not take place in schools.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

