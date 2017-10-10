Kogi first lady distributes relief materials to flood victims

Mrs. Rashida Bello, wife of Kogi governor, on Tuesday distributed relief materials to victims of the floods that hit several parts of the state in September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello shared the materials to victims currently quartered in two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps located at Bassa and Ajaokuta.

The governor’s wife, who was represented by Hajia Halimat Tanko, wife of the Sole Administrator of Ajaokuta Local Government, in a brief remark, said that the gesture was aimed at mitigating the impact of the disaster on the victims.

She assured the IDPs that her husband, Governor Yahaya Bello, was working with relevant agencies, including the Kogi and National Emergency Management Agencies, toward bringing succour to them.

She advised people living around river banks to relocate to upper lands to avoid being victims of flood disasters in future.

Mrs. Bello urged them to promptly report threats of flooding to relevant agencies, urging them to also draw government’s attention to blocked waterways.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the relief materials included cartons of milk, bags of rice, vegetable oil, among others.