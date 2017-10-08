A cross section of football fans in Lokoja, on Saturday applauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria for clinching a spot in the FIFA U-23 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Russia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo, with an unassailable six-point lead after five matches in Group B.

The fans, in separate interviews with NAN, commended the Eagles for their outstanding performances in all the games especially the one against their Zambian counterparts that earned them the ticket.

Hon Deola Eseyin, a Special Adviser to Kogi Governor, on Youth Empowerment, Sports and Students Affairs, told NAN that the Eagles have improved tremendously and had made the country proud again.

“It is a good development after losing out of Nation Cup.

“We need to improve tactically from today’s match. We played a bit above average. So, we need lots of miles to be covered to enable us do excellently well at the main event in Russia next year.

“It is worthy of note that the current handlers need our collective support. Congratulations Nigeria!”, Eseyin exclaimed.

Mr Oladele Nihi, the Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter, told NAN that he was overjoyed and elated to have the Super Eagles qualified for 2018 World Cup.

“There is this intuition that gives one fulfilment, intuition that next year will not be a boring year for football loving fans in Nigeria.

“Today’s performance has shown that there is a lot to be done because our midfield was sloppy today.

“We must work very hard and get our best prepared for the Word Cup. Gone should be the days when second fiddles dot the stage for the country.

“I commend the Eagles and wish them and the nation all the very best.

“I also salute Coach Rohr’s efforts in given the country a slot in the World Cup. We missed the last world cup and qualified for this; it calls for real commendation.

“But the coach should understand that qualifying is not the end but the beginning of an end. He should begin to create multiple tactics and understudy how various countries perfect their formation.

“He should start also in earnest preparation for the bigger stage. Nigeria must reclaim that lost prestige and super outings at the world Cup,” he said.

Nihi, however, enjoined the NFF to understand that World Cup qualifier is different from being at the Word Cup, saying they should up their supports and continue to give the coach, management and the whole team room to give their best.

He added that the NFF should not meddle or interfere in the team’s selection, stressing that they should rather assist the team to create a level playing ground for everyone.

A sports Analyst, Mr Paul Odeh, said that the Eagles had made the country proud for qualifying for the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

“We are seeing a new set of Nigerians playing their hearts for the nation to secure victory at all cost. Indeed, it is a new team spirit for exploits.

“I want the coach to use the same first team for the last group qualifier encounter against their Algerian counterparts in Algiers.

“If we build on this team, it will be difficult to have any team in Africa that will contend with us,” Odeh said.

Umar Usman, a Student of Federal University Lokoja, said “We thank God that the boys have finally made Nigeria to be the first African country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“We want them to consolidate on this achievement by coming out with greater achievement in Russia”.

A female fan, Mrs Kemi Dada said she was excited that the Eagles had qualified and having a clear lead of 13 points in their group in spite of the tough opponents.

She said “I told you after our first leg with Algeria that Nigeria would surely qualified for Russia 2018, and our boys did not let me down

“As a woman, I am very happy because the Eagles’ performances have been awesome since the beginning. The players and all the technical crew have made the country proud”.