Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Killings: Police prevent protesters from seeing Buhari

Killings Armed policemen prevent protesters from seeing Buhari at Villa

“Enough of President Buhari abdicating his responsibility to God," a protester said.

  • Published:
Heavily armed Policemen stop protesters from seeing Buhari at the Villa. play

Heavily armed Policemen stop protesters from seeing Buhari at the Villa.

(Twitter/'Gbénga Sèsan)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Heavily armed policemen on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, denied some  Nigerians protesting the killings across the country from access to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa. 

Organised by Enough Is Enough, a coalition of young Nigerians promoting good governance, the protesters are asking President Buhari to bring an end to the loss of lives in the country.

The group believes that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Buhari has not performed excellently well in his responsibility of protecting the lives of all Nigerians.

There has been an increase in the number of killings in the country in recent times.

An estimated 1,800 Nigerians have been killed by suspected herdsmen and bandits in the country.

This is even as seven police officers were shot dead by armed robbers in the Galadimawa area of Abuja on Monday, July 2, 2018.

Charly Boy addressing protesters on a wheelchair at the Unity Fountain play

Charly Boy addressing protesters on a wheelchair at the Unity Fountain

(Twitter/Maureen Kabrik)

 

Speaking at the Unity Fountain, eccentric artiste, Charly Boy, who spoke in Pidgin urged Nigerians to hold the government to account on the killings across the country.

Dressed in black attires, the protesters proceeded on a peaceful march from the Fountain to the Villa.

It made a stop-over at the National Cenotaph and observed a minute of silence in honour of women and men of the military who have given their lives for the safety of Nigerians before proceeding to the Villa.

Nigerians on a protest march against killings in the country. play

Nigerians on a protest march against killings in the country.

(Twitter/'Gbénga Sèsan)

 

ALSO READ: 5 important things Osinbajo said during visit to crisis spot

Same treatment meted out to members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group was served the protesters as Policemen and women blocked the access to President Buhari’s residence.

Speaking at the Villa gate, a member of the BBOG, Aisha Yesufu, reminded the Police officers of the killing of some their colleagues in Abuja due to the “failure of government”.

 

“Can we see the man that went to every state in the country and cried to be elected as the Commander-in-Chief,” Yesufu demanded.

“Can you tell President Buhari that his employers are out here and they want to see him. We are not demanded anything else than stop the killings now.

“We are tired of burying our citizens. Few days ago, seven of your colleagues were killed while on the line of duty.

“Enough of the president abdicating his responsibility to God. We have all it takes for us to be a great nation. This current administration must protect each and every one of us. It is their primary responsibility and we will hold them accountable,” she stated.

President Buhari had since ordered the deployment of more security personnel to the troubled areas.

This is even as the President believes the herdsmen who are suspected to be carrying pout these killings do not carry arms but sticks and machetes on few occasions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying...bullet

Related Articles

Dogara History will be harsh to us if killings continue - Speaker
EndSARS Police says killing of officers in Abuja proves SARS should not be scrapped
Benue Killings Police arrest serving councillor, 7 other suspected bandits
In Nasarawa Army denies killing 6 herdsmen, says herdsmen militia killed 2 soldiers
Work Hazard Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
Mikel John Obi Super Eagles captain received a call from his dad's kidnappers 4 hours before World Cup game against Argentina game
Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular Man of God says Nigeria needs not just prayers, but actions too
Plateau Killings Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Paul Adefarasin react harshly
Drug Smuggling Police intercept 30 cartons of Tramadol in Lagos
Pulse Blogger Mosebolatan - The audacity of death

Local

Navy destroys 1500 illegal refineries in Delta
In Delta Navy destroys 1500 illegal refineries
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos road days after tragic explosion
In Lagos Tanker spills fuel in transit days after 12 die in tragic explosion
Governor’s Special Adviser, Abdullahi-Tsafe, passes on at 61
Yari Zamfara Governor’s Special Adviser, Abdullahi-Tsafe, passes on at 61
President Muhammadu Buhari, while in Plateau state, directed security chiefs in the country to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.
2019 Election It’s in Nigeria’s best interest for Buhari to be re-elected - MURIC Director