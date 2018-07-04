Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police says killing of 7 officers proves SARS should not be scrapped

EndSARS Police says killing of officers in Abuja proves SARS should not be scrapped

The spokesperson of the force said calls for the scrapping of the unit are unjustified.

  • Published:
Killing of 7 officers proves SARS should not be scrapped play

Jimoh Moshood, Police Public Relations Officer

(ICIR Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Police Force has given further backing to its notorious unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in the wake of the killing of seven police officers in Abuja.

The officers were killed on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Galadimawa Junction in the Federal Capital Territory. Even though the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, failed to mention possible motives for the attack, reports have indicated that the officers were killed while on a stop-and-search operation in Galadimawa.

While reacting to the tragic attack on Tuesday, Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, said investigations has commenced to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

He further said the incident proves that SARS, a unit that has been vilified by the Nigerian public for months, should not be scrapped.

"The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified," he said.

End SARS campaign

Over the past eight months, numerous Nigerians have taken to social media to accuse officers of the unit of several misconducts ranging from harassment, extortion, assault to extra-judicial killings.

This has led to relentless calls for the unit to be completely scrapped to ease the fears of Nigerians who live in dread of the officers of the unit.

When the earlier calls for the scrapping of the unit grew in December 2017, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ordered the reorganisation of SARS' operational roles and activities.

Under the new arrangement, state Commissioners of Police were installed as overall heads of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad nationwide.

The IGP also ordered for all SARS personnel nationwide to undergo a new training program to be organized in collaboration with some civil society organisations, local and Iiternational NGOs, and other human rights organisations.

Despite the reorganisation, the calls to scrap the unit has resurfaced with the unit still operating with impunity that mostly targets Nigerian youths.

Buhari working on fixing SARS

While speaking at a town hall meeting at the launch of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, Clinics in Ibadan, Oyo State on June 26, 2018, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned with the unit's conduct and has already ordered its review.

"The President has already ordered a review of the formation of SARS so that very soon we would be able to have SARS that will be responsible," he said.

The vice president further said the unit cannot be scrapped but be rehabilitated to curb the atrocities of the bad eggs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying...bullet

Related Articles

In Abuja Police investigating killing of 7 officers – Spokesman
Fulani Herdsmen Gani Adams says FG cannot handle group
Ibrahim Idris The moment mobile policemen called IGP 'a thief' in Maiduguri
#EndSARS Buhari working on making Police unit responsible - Osinbajo
Police Brutality CJN Onnoghen directs Magistrates to inspect police stations monthly
Pulse Opinion Who will protect us as Nigeria burns?
Ortom Governor demands apology from defence minister
Pulse Opinion Why Nigeria's SARS problem is not ending anytime soon
#EndSARS If you want to report a SARS officer, here are the numbers
Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to arrest more suspects

Local

Navy destroys 1500 illegal refineries in Delta
In Delta Navy destroys 1500 illegal refineries
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos road days after tragic explosion
In Lagos Tanker spills fuel in transit days after 12 die in tragic explosion
Governor’s Special Adviser, Abdullahi-Tsafe, passes on at 61
Yari Zamfara Governor’s Special Adviser, Abdullahi-Tsafe, passes on at 61
President Muhammadu Buhari, while in Plateau state, directed security chiefs in the country to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.
2019 Election It’s in Nigeria’s best interest for Buhari to be re-elected - MURIC Director