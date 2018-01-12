Home > News > Local >

Killers of Kachikwu's uncle sentenced to death in Delta

Kachikwu Delta court sentences 3 men to death for killing minister's uncle

The convicts, who were said to be labourers in Kachikwu uncle's farm, were sentenced to death by hanging.

A Delta State high court has reportedly sentenced to death three persons accused of killing Felix Boise, the 75-year-old uncle to minister of state for petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

According to Guardian, the convicted persons are Sunday Luka, a 32 year old driver, Danjuma Kaika, 37 and Luka Agu, 33 - all from Nasarawa state.

They were said to have killed the minister's uncle  at his farm on June 9, 2014, at Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha north local council of Delta state.

The report said the convicts, who were labourers in the deceased' farm, also stole a Kia Rio car belonging to their victim after they had murdered him.

The police had charged the culprits to court on a four count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit murder under section 324 of the Criminal Code Cap C21, Volume 1 Laws of Delta State, 2006; murder under section 319(1); conspiracy to commit armed robbery contrary to section 6(b) and punishable under section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R11, Volume 14 Laws of the Federation, 2004; and the substantive offence of murder under Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms Act.

In his judgement, Justice Ogisi sentenced the first and second accused persons on all four count charge. He, however, discharged the third accused person on count two and four but was sentenced on count one and three.

The trial judge said the punishment for the offence was mandatory and that he did not have the discretionary power to mitigate the death sentence.

