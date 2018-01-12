Home > News > Local >

Kidnappers release Bishop Kukah's brother in Kaduna

In Kaduna Kidnappers release Bishop Kukah's brother

The abductors had demanded N100 million ransom but the police could not confirm if this or any amount was paid before Kukah was released.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 reverend sisters kidnapped from Edo convent regain freedom play

Suspected militants who specialise in kidnapping for ransom - Photo for illustration purpose

(GuardianNG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief of Ikulu, Mr Yohanna Kukah, has been released by his abductors, the police confirmed on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

Kukah was reportedly freed around 3p.m. on Thursday.

The spokesman for the Nigeria Police Command in Kaduna State, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu said the  traditional ruler was unhurt and has re-united with his family.

He said, "On the issue of ransom paid before his release I cannot confirm that.

"We are doing everything humanly possible to arrest the suspect."

Kukah, who is the Chief Ikulu in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was abducted in the evening of January 2 at his residence.

ALSO READ: How kidnappers killed Missionary after singing Amazing Grace [Video]

He is a brother of the Rt. Rev. Mathew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came...bullet
2 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet
3 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet

Related Articles

Danjuma Laah Senator recommends collective fight against criminality
Bishop Kukah Cleric says EFCC is too dramatic about recovered $50m
In Kaduna Gunmen abduct monarch - Bishop Kukah's younger brother
Ibrahim Magu EFCC boss says he has no personal grouse with detained individuals
Mathew Kukah Catholic priest says Obanikoro, Abati, Fani-Kayode are in high spirit

Local

Buhari promises to bring Benue's killer herdsmen to justice
Benue Attacks No going back on anti-grazing law - Ortom
5 ways to stop killings by cattle grazers
Lalong We will not enact anti-grazing law in Plateau, says Governor
Fashola says FG owes contractors N2.7 trillion
Fashola FG to involve more Nigerians in meter manufacturing - Minister
I don’t want to be VP – Wike
In Rivers Governor Wike presents 2018 Appropriation Bill of N510B