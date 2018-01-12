Kidnappers release Bishop Kukah's brother in Kaduna

news

The Chief of Ikulu, Mr Yohanna Kukah, has been released by his abductors, the police confirmed on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

Kukah was reportedly freed around 3p.m. on Thursday.

The spokesman for the Nigeria Police Command in Kaduna State, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu said the traditional ruler was unhurt and has re-united with his family.

He said, "On the issue of ransom paid before his release I cannot confirm that.

"We are doing everything humanly possible to arrest the suspect."

Kukah, who is the Chief Ikulu in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was abducted in the evening of January 2 at his residence.

He is a brother of the Rt. Rev. Mathew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.