Kidnapped Ekiti PDP chieftain regains freedom from abductors

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the PDP in Ekiti announced on Wednesday that Oni had regained his freedom.

Mr Kayode Oni, the Financial Secretary of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), kidnapped by gunmen has regained his freedom.

Oni was abducted on Saturday, April 29 at a location between Efon Alaaye and Erio Ekiti while on his way to Aramoko, the headquarters of Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP chieftain was returning from Efon Alaaye where he had officiated at the party’s local government congress.

His abductors initially demanded a ransom of N30 million as price for his freedom, before allegedly reducing the bill to N10 million.

Spokesman of the party in the state, Mr Jackson Adebayo, while confirming the release of Oni to journalists on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, said the victim was hale and hearty.

He disclosed that Oni was set free by his abductors late Tuesday night.

He, however, was silent on whether any ransom was eventually paid by the party or the victim’s family before securing his release from the kidnappers’ den.

A police source in the state also confirmed the release, saying the police were still investigating the matter.

