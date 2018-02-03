Home > News > Local >

Kidnapped Commander Police arrest dismissed recruit, 4 others

Corporal kills sergeant over alcohol seller play

Men of the Nigerian police force (Ilustration)
The police have arrested a former  recruit and four others for allegedly kidnapping ASP Solomon Aniefiok,  the  Unit Commander of Mopol 55, based in  Aba, Abia state.

The kidnapping gang also collected an undisclosed ransom, before the police officer was freed.

A reliable source close to the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Friday.

The source said the suspects were arrested on Friday, stressing that they kidnapped the officer on Jan. 14, while conducting a check on his men on duty.

NAN gathered that the suspects suddenly blocked and kidnapped the officer using AK-47 rifles.

He was eventually released three days later after ransom was paid,’’ the source said.

Irked by the development, IGP Ibrahim Idris was said to have deployed the Intelligence Response Team to Abia.

Based on the IGP’s directive, one of the best IRT teams was deployed and after six days of unrelenting follow up, five of the kidnappers were arrested alive and one died during a gun battle with IRT operatives.

“Exhibits recovered are: one AK-47 Rifle with S/No. 56-2550382 with two Magazines and 60 live ammunition, one Barretta Service Pistol of the Mopol Unit Commander.

“Other items include one locally made pistol and two cartridges, one police bullet proof jacket, one police vest, two head warmers, one Mopol jungle cap among others,” the source said.

NAN further gathered that one of the suspects and ring leader of the kidnapping gang was a recruit dismissed  in 2006.

