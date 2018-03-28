Kidnap of 2-year-old baby : 3 men remanded in prison for 52 days

news

For allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old baby, three men are to cool their heels in prison for the next 52 days, an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court ruled on Wednesday.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars at Ilesa Prisons pending their bail applications.

The accused — Joy Osu, 26; Sidney Onwuka, 28; and Agubata Maxwell, 39 — are facing a two- count charge of kidnapping and child theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But the Police Prosecutor, Muyiwa Ogunleye, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Feb. 18 at 8.00 p.m. at Matanmije area of Oke-Baale in Osogbo.

Ogunleye said the trio stole the baby with the intention of selling him.

“It took the intervention of the police to rescue the boy from the kidnappers’ den.’’

The offences contravened Sections 364(2), 371 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2003.

Counsel to the accused, Dr Victor Ezeji, urged the court to grant them bail on liberal terms.

The case has been adjourned until May 18 for hearing of the bail application.