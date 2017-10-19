Home > News > Local >

Kidnap kingpin, Evans, changes 'guilty' plea to 'not guilty'

Evans Notorious kidnap kingpin changes 'guilty' plea to 'not guilty'

The change happened during his appearance before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Evans, with his accomplices, in court on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 play Evans, with his accomplices, during his court hearing in August (New Telegraph)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, has changed his initial plea of 'guilty' to 'not guilty' to two-count charges of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The plea change happened during his appearance before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

The suspect had initially entered a 'guilty' plea to the charges after he was arraigned, alongside five other accomplices, before the court on Wednesday, August 30.

At the commencement of Thursday's hearing, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, Titilayo Shitta-Bey, told Justice Oshodi about an amendment of the charges which relates to only to the punishment section for the second charge.

While Evans' counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, asked the court to grant him a short adjournment to properly confer with his client on the way forward, Justice Oshodi only granted him a 45-minute recess.

The suspect is being tried alongside five accomplices: Uche Amadi, Ogechi Izechuwku, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Chukwumonso.

At the August hearing the prosecution team, led by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, accused the defendants of capturing and detaining and collecting a ransom of £223,000 on Mr. Duru Donatius between Feb. 14 and April 12, 2017.

More details to come later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to dobullet
2 Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statuesbullet
3 Monkeypox Patient commits suicide over affliction in Bayelsabullet

Related Articles

Evans Kidnap kingpin to change plea to "not guilty" at next court sitting
Evans Lawyer says police forced kidnap kingpin to plead guilty
Evans This is what suspected kidnapper's "Guilty" plea means
Evans Notorious kidnap kingpin pleads guilty in court
In Rivers Gunmen kidnap 11 bus passengers near Port Harcourt
Evans Court postpones kidnap suspect's N300m suit against Police

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari with Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara
Buhari President meets Turkey's Erdogan in Ankara
Buhari President writes Senate, proposes N8.6tn for 2018 budget
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
Ibrahim Idris Police IG tells officers to stop getting kidnapped like a fowl
Kidnapping for ransom has long been a risk in Nigeria's south, where high-profile individuals and their families are a frequent target for criminal gangs
In Plateau Army denies helping Fulani herdsmen kill 29 people