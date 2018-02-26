Kebbi govt spends N845m on potable water, electricity

news

Kebbi Government has spent over N845 million on the provision of potable water and electricity to rural areas, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa, has said.

Kangiwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Birnin Kebbi that the government also undertook the rehabilitation of some dams to enhance water supply and irrigation.

”The state government also rehabilitated the Bachaka dam at a cost of N29 million, Kawoje dam, N146 million and water treatment plants in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu and Zuru at a cost of N370 million.

” The state government procured 200 transformers for the rural areas at a cost of N300 million to ensure stable electricity supply in the state”, he said.

The commissioner said further that the state government would soon embark on rehabilitation and construction of additional dams in rural areas.

Kangiwa added that the administration would continue to provide basic amenities needed to make life more comfortable for the people.