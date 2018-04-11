Katsina govt absorbs 62 casual workers into the civil service

news

The Katsina state government has absorbed 62 casual workers into the state civil service to reduce redundancy.

The absorbed workers were those who were operating without a formal employment in the state hotels board in the last 18 years.

Malam Ibrahim Muazzam Abdullahi, the director general of the Katsina media and publicity who spoke at the formal presentation of employment offers to the absorbed staff, called on them to be committed and dedicated to their duties, stressing that "we will not victimize any staff as we will reward merit and sanction laxity".

Abdullahi bemoaned a situation where a person would be working for 18 consecutive years as a casual staff, stressing this was a clear case of exploitation and deprivation.

He stressed that the administration of Gov Aminu Bello Masari was all out to ensure justice to everybody devoid of sentiment.

The director expressed optimism that the present APC administration will leave the state much better than it met it in 2015 through job creation and training of youths on vocational skills.

He added that the mission and vision of the Masari led administration was to rid the state of poverty, unemployment, political thuggery and drug abuse especially among the vulnerable groups.

Bold effort

In his remarks, the General Manager (GM) of the state hotels board Alhaji Abubakar Badaru Jikamshi commended the bold effort of the State government in absorbing the workers into the mainstream of the Katsina State civil service.

He noted that other States were disengaging workers from the civil service at a time Katsina was busy reabsorbing and reinstating workers into the payroll.

Malam Musa Shehu who is the spokesperson of the benefiting workers commended the state government for absorbing them.