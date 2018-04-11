Home > News > Local >

Katsina govt absorbs 62 casual workers into the civil service

In Katsina State govt absorbs 62 casual workers into the civil service

The absorbed workers were those who were operating without a formal employment in the state hotels board in the last 18 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Katsina govt absorbs 62 casual workers into the civil service play

Some of the casual workers absorbed into the civil service in Katsina

(Katsina State)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Katsina state government has absorbed 62 casual workers into the state civil service to reduce redundancy.

The absorbed workers were those who were operating without a formal employment in the state hotels board in the last 18 years.

Malam Ibrahim Muazzam Abdullahi, the director general of the Katsina media and publicity who spoke  at the formal presentation of employment offers  to the absorbed staff, called on them to be committed and dedicated to their duties, stressing that "we will not victimize any staff as we will reward merit and sanction laxity".

Abdullahi bemoaned a situation where a person would be working for 18 consecutive years as a casual staff, stressing this was a clear case of exploitation and deprivation.

He stressed that the administration of Gov Aminu Bello Masari was all out to ensure justice to everybody devoid of sentiment.

The director expressed optimism that the present APC administration will leave the state much better than it met it in 2015 through job creation and training of youths on vocational skills.

He added that the mission and vision of the Masari led administration was to rid the state of poverty, unemployment, political thuggery and drug abuse especially among the vulnerable groups.

Bold effort

In his remarks, the General Manager (GM) of the state hotels board Alhaji Abubakar Badaru Jikamshi commended the bold effort of the State government in absorbing the workers into the mainstream of the Katsina State civil service.

He noted that other States were disengaging workers from the civil service at a time Katsina was busy reabsorbing and reinstating workers into the payroll.

Malam Musa Shehu who is the spokesperson of the benefiting workers commended the state government for absorbing them.

He assured that they will respect the civil service rules and will continue to pray for the return of Gov Masari in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 Pulse Opinion There's something Buhari isn't telling us about his...bullet
3 Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boybullet

Related Articles

Second Term Masari says Buhari’s decision reaffirms his love for Nigeria
Buhari President returns to Abuja after 3-day private visit to Daura
Buhari President in Daura to condole with the family of late senator Bukar
In Katsina Community visits Gov Masari, endorse him for 2nd term
Mustapha Bukar What Ekweremadu said about late Katsina Senator
N11b Fraud Court fixes May 30, for continuation of ex-gov Shema’s trial

Local

Mike Ozekhome reacts to Buhari’s declaration
Second Term Mike Ozekhome reacts to Buhari’s declaration
Army nabs Boko Haram's bomb expert in Gombe
Boko Haram Army nabs sect's bomb expert in Gombe
Ortom urges support for security personnel to end killings
Fulani Herdsmen Ortom urges support for security personnel to end killings
Saraki gives committee ultimatum to submit 2018 budget report
2018 Budget Saraki gives Appropriation Committee ultimatum to submit report