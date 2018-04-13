Katsina Gov to receive good governance award in Lagos

Home > News > Local >

  Published:
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State will receive the 2017 Zik Good Governance Award.

Briefing newsmen, the Director-General, Katsina Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ibrahim Muazzam said the award will be presented to Governor Masari at a ceremony to be held in Lagos.

He noted that the award was in recognition of the giant strides of the Masari-led administration in bringing about good governance in the state.

He noted that the state government’s restoration agenda has gone a long way in enhancing the living standard of the populace, particularly their socio-economic life.

Education

Muazzam listed these areas to include the education sector "where Governor Masari has built about three hundred new classrooms in schools across the state which has enhanced the learning environment in these schools".

He added that the Governor has renovated hundreds of schools and constructed new ones.

Masari was Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

