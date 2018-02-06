news

Some residents of Nassarawa State have expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state on Tuesday will help to boost economic activities of the state.

The President is visiting Nasarawa state on Tuesday to inaugurate some projects which the residents said would boost economic activities and impact positively on their standard of living.

Some of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Karu on Tuesday that President Buhari deserved a rousing welcome bearing in mind the importance of projects he would inaugurate during his working visit.

NAN reports that security has been beefed up in Karu and environs to ensure orderliness and protection of lives and property.

The President Buhari will be in Nasarawa State to inaugurate Comprehensive Special School in Lafia, Primary Healthcare Centre in Kwandere and Muhammadu Buhari International Market in Karu, among others.

A trader, Mrs Grace Ebere, said she was happy that President Buhari would visit the state to inaugurate projects which included the Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu.

“The market and other projects will boost economic activities, improve our standard of living and generate employment to the teeming population.

“It will boost internally generated revenue of the state, thereby boosting the socio-economic development of the state.

“His visit will no doubt bring blessings as it will also improve the standard of education as the president will also commission the Special School in Lafia,” she said.

Ebere called on traders to come out en masse and give the Nigerian leader a rousing welcome to the state.

She appealed to the President to initiate more business friendly policies aimed at improving the living condition of Nigerians.

Malam Ali Abu, another trader, also said that President Buhari’s visit to the state would boost economic activities in the state which in turn will improve the capacity of the people to meet their basic needs.

“We learnt that President Buhari will visit the state to inaugurate some projects including markets and we believe that the inauguration of the projects including the Muhammadu Buhari International market, Karu, will boost economic activities.

“A lot of people will be engaged when President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates markets across the state, thereby reducing the rate of unemployment in the state and also boosting the state’s internally generated revenue,’’ he said.

Abu called on youths to comport themselves well during and after the President’s visit and to respect constituted authorities as well as be law-abiding.