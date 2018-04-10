Home > News > Local >

Kano State Govt hails Buhari's second term bid

Buhari Kano State Govt welcomes President’s second term bid

Kano State Government says it welcomes with satisfaction, the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest election in 2019.

This was announced in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari had on Monday indicated interest to run for a second term during the APC’s meeting in Abuja.

It assured that a second term of Buhari would ensure the consolidation of the gains recorded in nearly three years of the administration in economic growth, security, anti corruption and transparency in governance.

According to the statement, while Nigeria has gotten out of recession, higher level of transparency in government has ensured foreign investments.

ALSO READ: 7 things that will happen as Buhari declares for 2nd term

It stated that the administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, coupled with its holistic approach to fighting insurgency had boosted the country’s image in the international community.

The commissioner said as the strongest support base of the president, “the good people and the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje will ensure the success of Buhari at the polls to consolidate the gains so far made”.

