Kano govt to enforce order on restriction of movement

The Kano state government is enforce the order on restriction of movement during the monthly environmental sanitation.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Environment, Alhaji Baba Dantiye, made this known when ho represented the Commissioner, Alhaji Ali Makoda, shortly after monitoring the exercise in Kano metropolis.

He said that the state government would ensure that adequate policemen are provided during sanitation, especially in the eight metropolitan council area, to enforce the order on restriction of movement.

Dantiye urged parents not to allow their children play football on the streets during the monthly sanitation.

He said government would take stringent measures against violators of the exercise.