Home > News > Local >

Kano govt to enforce order on restriction of movement

In Kano State Monthly sanitation: Government to enforce order on restriction of movement

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Environment, Alhaji Baba Dantiye,   made this known when ho represented the  Commissioner, Alhaji Ali Makoda, shortly after monitoring the exercise in Kano metropolis.

  • Published:
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Environment, Alhaji Baba Dantiye play

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Environment, Alhaji Baba Dantiye

(dailytrust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kano state government is enforce the order on restriction of movement  during the monthly environmental sanitation.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Environment, Alhaji Baba Dantiye,   made this known when ho represented the  Commissioner, Alhaji Ali Makoda, shortly after monitoring the exercise in Kano metropolis.

He said that the state government would ensure that adequate policemen are provided during sanitation, especially in the eight metropolitan council area, to enforce the order on restriction of movement.

Dantiye urged parents not to allow their children play football on the streets during the monthly sanitation.

He said government would take stringent measures against violators of the exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor for lying about...bullet

Related Articles

NDLEA Drug agency finds N19m worth of illicit drugs in cartons of noodles
Drug Abuse 5 reasons why young Nigerians are turning to illicit drugs
Padmavathi Yedla UNICEF renews support to Kano, Katsina govts on child survival, devt
NDLEA Agency destroys drugs worth N10b in Edo
Buhari President has failed, still Nigeria's best option - Balarabe Musa
Jega Ex-INEC Chairman faults amended election timetable
Tinubu APC leader insults party chairman Odigie-Oyegun
#ThrowBackThursday The story of Salisu Buhari, fake certificates and the 1999 Toronto Saga
Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit Partnership to serve as a tool for sustainable economic development
Pulse Opinion 2019 elections might already be too free and unfair

Local

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari
Fayose Governor hits at Buhari 2 days after meeting president
Nigerian Army
Insurgency Nigerian Army tasks media on objectivity, collaboration
Hausa children
In Ibadan Hausa Community pledges support for unity of Nigeria
Can Nigeria afford to lose 97 fine soldiers?
Yusuf Buratai COAS inaugurates Army facilities, lauds troops over fight against insurgency