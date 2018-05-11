Home > News > Local >

Kano Govt. renames paediatric hospital after late Isiyaku Rabi’u

Khalifa Isyaka Rabiu ya rasu yana da shekara 90 a duniya play

Khalifa Isyaka Rabiu ya rasu yana da shekara 90 a duniya

The Kano State Government has approved renaming of the Paediatric Hospital, Zoo Road in Kano metropolis to Khalifa Sheikh Isyaku Rabi’u Paediatric Hospital.

The information is in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba,  on Friday in Kano.

Sheikh Isyaku Rabi’u, a renowned Kano businessman and Islamic cleric, died on Tuesday in a London hospital after a brief illness.

Garba stated that the Kano State Executive Council gave the approval during its last meeting held on Thursday.

He added that “the resolution reached by the council during its last meeting on Thursday was aimed at immortalising late Khalifa Isyaku Rabi’u.

“The gesture is in recognition of the deceased’s exemplary life, especially his immense contributions to the development of Qur’anic and Islamic education, philanthropic activities and general development of the state and beyond.”

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, the council also pledged to continue to appreciate and honour deserving indigenes who offered selfless service to the development of the state.

