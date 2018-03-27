Home > News > Local >

Kano Govt. dispatches Rapid Response Team to affected area

Strange Disease Kano Government dispatches Rapid Response Team to affected area

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Kabiru Getso made this known through the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Alhaji Isma’il Gwammaja on Tuesday in Kano.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. play

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Kano government said it has dispatched a Rapid Response Team to check the authenticity of reported outbreak of a strange killer disease in Dawakin Tofa Local Government area of the state

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Kabiru Getso made this known through the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Alhaji Isma’il Gwammaja on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that the story of the reported outbreak of the strange disease was reported through the media and that prompted the Commissioner to direct the rapid response team to swing into action with a view to ascertaining the veracity of the report.

Getso, however revealed that as soon as the ministry received detail on the findings of the team, it would be made known to members of the public.

NAN eports that on Monday evening, some media outfits in the state reported that a strange disease had claimed the lives of eight persons in Dungurawa community in Dawakin Tofa. 

