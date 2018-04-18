Home > News > Local >

Kano Fire Service receives 91 distress calls in 2 weeks

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the service, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

The Kano State Fire Service on Wednesday said that it had received 91 distress calls from parts of the state in the last two weeks.

Mohammed said the calls emanated from road accidents, fire disasters and gas cooker-induced fire incidents, among others.

He said that of the number of calls, 36 were on fire incidents, 45 were rescue calls while 10 were false alarms.

The spokesman advised the public to always exercise caution with electrical appliances and stop storing petroleum products in their shops and homes.

Mohammed also advised road users to be cautious when driving and to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

