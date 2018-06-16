Pulse.ng logo
Kalu visits Ganduje, urges support for Buhari

Orji Kalu Ex-Abia State governor visits Ganduje, urges support for Buhari

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari for his second term bid in the 2019 general elections.

Kalu made the call on Friday in Kano when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano.

He said that the visit was part of his ongoing North West ‎advocacy visit to solicit support for President Muhammadu Buhari.‎

According to him, the president had been doing the best he could for the country, having brought infrastructural development and dividends of democracy to every part of the country.

He said that President Buhari deserved second term considering his achievements in the area of security and fight against corruption.

“We are calling on Nigerians to support President Buhari beyond 2019 that is why we are saying 4 plus 4 to Buhari and Ganduje to enable him continue with the good work he has been doing in the interest of development,” he said.

‎Kalu commended Ganduje for his support for the peace and unity of the country.

The APC chieftain also presented a plaque to the governor for his efforts in promoting peace and security in the country.

Earlier, Ganduje commended Kalu for his laudable contributions to nation building.‎

He commended APC-led government of President Buhari for embarking on projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the country.

The governor also appealed to Nigerians to support president beyond 2019.

Ganduje urged Nigerians to shun religious and political differences to promote harmonious and peaceful coexistence.

‎He also called for peace, harmony and sustainable development at the state and national levels.

The governor then urged people of the state to support the government in its effort to ensure peace in the state.

