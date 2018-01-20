Home > News > Local >

Kaduna SUBEB shortlists 27,639 for oral interview

Teachers recruitment Kaduna SUBEB shortlists 27,639 for oral interview

The figure represents the number of successful applicants out of the more than 43,000 who sat for the aptitude test conducted on Dec. 20, 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) play

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)

(SundiataPost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has shortlisted 27,639 applicants for oral interview in its ongoing recruitment of 25,000 teachers for the state’s public primary schools.

The figure represents the number of successful applicants out of the more than 43,000 who sat for the aptitude test conducted on Dec. 20, 2017.

The list, pasted at the board’s headquarters in Kaduna on Saturday evening, indicated that oral interview would start on Jan. 24, at the Local Government Education Authority (LEA) offices in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Signed by the board’s Executive Chairman, Malam Nasiru Umar, the list added that successful candidates would attend the interview in their respective local governments, while applicants from other states would be interviewed at centres nearest to them.

Applicants are advised to check their names at the notice board of the Education Secretaries in the 23 local governments, as well as SUBEB headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recruitment is being conducted to replace the 21,780 primary school teachers sacked for allegedly failing competency test organised by the state
government in June 2017.

The sack of the teachers over poor performance generated protest and strike by Nigeria Union of Teachers on Jan. 8.

The strike was, however, called off after 10 days when the state government announced a second chance window for the sacked teachers to reapply under SUBEB’s continues recruitment exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet
2 Cattle Colonies 6 things to know about Buhari's plan to solve herdsmen...bullet
3 Politics History of Nigeria political parties and the culture of...bullet

Related Articles

Jonah Jang EFCC grills ex-Plateau governor for 10 hours over N10bn 'fraud'
In Sokoto Government begins training of 3374 primary school teachers
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor says no part of State will be neglected
Yahaya Bello Governor sacks Oshatinmehin, appoints new SUBEB boss
El Rufai NUT tackles governor over sacking of over 21,000 teachers despite court's judgement
In Lagos Government establishes 6 new primary schools
Ahmed Kwara Governor appoints new SUBEB chairman

Local

You must step on the toes of your friends – OBJ tells Buhari
Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President tells Buhari
Garba Shehu condemns media reports criticising new NIA DG
Garba Shehu Buhari’s aide condemns media reports criticising new NIA DG
Governor Seriake Dickson congratulates OBJ as he bags PhD
Obasanjo Governor Dickson congratulates ex-President as he bags PhD
Governor Ambode promises to clean up Lagos state
Akinwunmi Ambode Governor vows to clean up Lagos, seeks residents’ cooperation