Kaduna Police Command arrests 2 suspected kidnappers

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Thursday said that it had arrested two suspected kidnappers operating on major highways in the state.

The Command’s Public Relation officer, ASP Muktar Aliyu, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the suspects were arrest on Dec. 17.

Aliyu said the operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to Operation Absolute Sanity Along Abuja-Kaduna Express way arrested the suspects.

“The two suspected kidnappers were operating along Jere/Katari axis of the Abuja-Kaduna express way and Jere-Kagarko Road all in Kaduna State.

He said the two suspects, Adamu Lawan, 30, and Aminu Lawan, 25, were on the police’s wanted list.

Aliyu said items recovered included two AK47 rifles and 135 rounds of live ammunition.

“The kidnappers were arrested with bullet wounds after gun battle with IRT operatives.

The PPRO said the suspects had confessed to being part of several kidnappings along the two major highways.

He said serious efforts to arrest more gang members were in progress.