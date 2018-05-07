Kaduna Killings: Ahmed Makarfi calls on govt to act

news

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Ahmed Makarfi has condemned the recent killing of over 40 people in Kaduna state.

According to Channels TV, the attackers invaded Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

They reportedly entered Kaduna from neighbouring Zamfara State and attacked the village around 7:00 pm.

Makarfi, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mukhtar Sirajo said the incident might escalate if the government does nothing about it.

According to him, the security agencies have not shown that they can curb the incessant attacks.

The statement obtained from Premium Times reads: “Senator Makarfi believes that government exists principally to provide security to the people; failure to rise up to this responsibility is therefore a recipe for anarchy which we can ill afford now.

“Governments at all levels as well as agencies responsible must therefore restore people’s confidence by doing all it takes to not only secure the area and others so afflicted, but also ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“The frequency, impotence as well as impunity with which bandits raid communities in some parts of the country and leave unchallenged is a source of worry for all patriotic Nigerians.

“The latest of such brazen violations of the peace and security of the people, which occurred in Gwaska of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which itself was the second time under a week, is becoming one too many.”

Atiku condemns Kaduna killing

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, recently expressed displeasure following the killing in Kaduna state.

He said the incident shows that there is no respect for the sanctity of human life in Nigeria anymore.

President Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area, according to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.