Kaduna Government sacks over 4000 teachers for incompetence

The govt said the teachers could not write their acceptance letters properly after being offered employment.

Kaduna State Government has laid off over four thousand teachers for incompetence.

The teachers are among the 15,897 the government recruited in 2017 following the sack of 22, 000 teachers for failing aptitude tests.

According to the State Commissioner of Education, Ja’afaru Sani, the newly recruited teachers could not write their acceptance letters properly after being offered employment.

"At the end, 4,562 incompetent ones, believed to have found their way into the final list illegally, were fished out, leaving 11,335 competent ones," Sani said Wednesday, April 18.

He said other candidates whose processes were successful have been deployed to over 4000 schools across the state.

ALSO READ: Kaduna Government begins construction of 594 classrooms

Sani noted that the state will soon recruit more teachers to fill the shortfall created by the initial sack of 22, 000 teachers.

