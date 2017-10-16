Home > News > Local >

Kachikwu's Abuja residence catches fire

The minister was absent from the house at the time of the incident.

  Published:
Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources play

(Pulse.ng)
The Abuja residence of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, reportedly caught fire on Sunday, October 15, 2017, due to a suspected electrical fault.

According to a report by The Cable, the fire at the minister's private residence, located in Asokoro, started from the bedroom due to a malfunction of air conditioners.

An eyewitness reported that the quick reaction of the fire service meant the fire didn't cause much damage before it was put out.

The extent of the damage is unknown, but Kachikwu is said to have been absent from the house at the time of the incident.

Samson Toromade

