Minister of State for petroleum resources, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has asked the public to disregard news reports suggesting that he's just sent a memo to President Buhari over the fuel crises that has all but crippled Nigeria.

In a statement sent to Pulse by Idang Alibi who is the Director of Press in the MPR (Ministry of Petroleum Resources), Kachikwu said he's only focusing on ending the fuel shortage and flooding the market with petrol.

Read the statement below:

Our attention has been drawn to a message making the rounds on social media of a purported memo by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu to the President on the fuel crises. The message and it’s content is false.

This is not a time for diversionary issues as the Petroleum Sector is dealing with a serious national issue. We are focused on collaboratively finding an urgent solution to this crises.

The Minister of State continues to monitor the current fuel situation and to work with NNPC and DPR to continue to execute already communicated ministerial directives to maximally flood the market with products and prevent and penalize any sabotage attempts at diversion by any culprit.

The Minister of State appreciates the pain Nigerians are going through but urges calm and understanding as NNPC is doing everything possible to immediately end this fuel crises situation.