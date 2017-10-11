Kachikwu leaked letter to embarrass President Buhari - Yakasai

Founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum, Tanko Yakasai, believes the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu leaked his own letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to embarrass the Commander in Chief.

The elder statesman released a statement on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, claiming that the minister is trying to paint the president as negligent of due process.

Yakasai also accused the minister of not properly expressing his concerns through the right channel in a timely manner as President Buhari was absent from the country for a significant period.

He said, "My feelings was that the leakage of the letter was simply made to embarrass the president and create an impression that he is not serious about following due process.

"It is unimaginable to assume that the leak of that letter can happen without the knowledge or even the consent of the minister or anybody who is the author of such document.

"I know for sure that critical communication at the higher level are normally not done through a third party to avoid leakage of information.

"From the content of Minister Kachikwu's letter, it contained series of grievances which appeared to have over a long period of time.

"It is a common knowledge that the President has been away for over three months recently, common sense dictates that such accumulated differences should have been conveyed to the Acting President during the absence of the President."

In the letter dated August 30, 2017, Kachikwu accused Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, of bypassing procedures in the award of oil contracts without a review by the NNPC board.

Kachikwu had also complained in the letter about how attempts to book an appointment with the president had failed even though the president had just returned from his long medical vacation only weeks earlier.