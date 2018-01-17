Home > News > Local >

JUTH doctors protest mismanagement with coffin

In Jos JUTH doctors protest mismanagement with coffin

The doctors marched down to the institution's complex to register their discontent.

JUTH doctors protest mismanagement with coffin play

JUTH protesters carry mock coffin

(The Punch/Friday Olokor)
Hundreds of doctors working at the Jos University Teaching Hospital took to the streets on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, with a mock coffin to protest mismanagement going on at the institution.

According to a report by The Punch, the doctors marched down to the institution's complex to register their discontent against the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Edmund Banwat.

The doctors were assembled around 8:30am at the Pharmacy Checkpoint of the Hospital by the Chairman, National Association of Resident Doctors, JUTH Chapter, Dr. Paul Agbo, with the coffin as an accessory.

The mismanagements they complained about include the alleged disregard for the order of the National industrial Court to stop the sacking of doctors in the institution, planned implementation of no work, no pay policy (contrary to the memorandum of the terms of settlement between NARD and the Federal Government), and exclusion of the names of some staff from the nominal roll for October 2017.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, "Rest in peace to the many souls killed by bad leadership", "Illegal sacking by illegal CMD", "Prof. Banwat, your tenure as CMD is over", "Stop illegal sacking of Resident Doctors", "Vacate office, your tenure is over", and many more.

