Home > News > Local >

Justice Akogu :  Judge handling Melaye's assassination attempt suit is dead

Justice Akogu Judge handling Melaye's assassination attempt suit is dead

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the judge died in Anyigba on Dec. 31, 2017 at about 11:40pm during a cross-over service to 2018.

  • Published:
Senator Dino Melaye play

Senator Dino Melaye
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Justice Aromeh Benson Akogu, the Kabba Resident High Court Judge in Kogi handling the case of attempted assassination of Sen. Dino Melaye is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the judge died in Anyigba on Dec. 31, 2017 at about 11:40pm during a cross-over service to 2018.

According to a reliable source close to the family, Akogu who had vowed not to sleep before the cross-over to 2018, was neither sick nor show any symptoms of ill health.

His wife, Mrs Vicky Akogu, who confirmed the death, said the late judge and one-time Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state, was hale and hearty before his sudden death.

She said that she watched her husband’s death like a movie and could hardly believe herself.

Commenting on the incident from Akogu family house in Idah, Chief Registrar of the State High Court, Yahaya Ademu, said the body had been deposited at the Grimmard Hospital Mortuary, Anyigba.

The late judge, in his late 50s, was until his death, handling the case of attempted assassination of Sen. Dino Melaye.

NAN reports that the Ijumu Local Government Administrator, Taofiq Isah and four others are being tried in the matter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
2 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet
3 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Melaye Senator plays football with other lawmakers (Photos)
Dino Melaye Senator appears in rap music video
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 blunders of the year
Saraki Senate investigates SARS over alleged human rights abuses
Modern Slavery Senate asks FG to summon Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria
Mohammed Ndume Senator resumes in Senate on Wednesday
Ali Ndume Senate appeals Senator’s reinstatement
Ndume Ex-NBA boss lauds court’s reinstatement of Senator
Fashola 'I didn't divert $35m,' Minister slams Dino Melaye over 'unverified' allegations
Ndume Court declares Senator's suspension 'unconstitutional'

Local

Nigeria Police Force
In Lagos State command dismisses 9 policemen, demotes 25 officers
Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Rev Mbaka says President is in a horrible bondage
Buhari condemns New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna
Buhari President condemns 'unacceptable' New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna