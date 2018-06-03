Home > News > Local >

Justice Akanbi’s Death, a personal loss-Saraki

Justice Akanbi's Death, a personal loss-Saraki

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, said Akanbi’s death was a personal loss.

Senate President Bukola Saraki play

Senate President Bukola Saraki

(Twitter/@SPNigeria)
The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has expressed grief over the death of a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mustapha Akanbi.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, said Akanbi’s death was a personal loss.

 He described the late Akanbi as an indefatigable, honest and principled  jurist, who upheld the  ethics of the judicial process till he breathed his last.

“I am sad that Baba (Akanbi) has left us. He was fearless, courageous and spoke truth to power during his lifetime.

“He was like a father to me. His death is a personal loss. Kwara State will miss him. Nigeria will miss him,” he said.

He stated that the deceased would be remembered for his unquenchable zeal to restore the principles of transparency and accountability in the country through his fight against corruption.

Saraki noted, “he was an anti-corruption Czar who fought the malaise both when he was in and out of office.

“He never gave up. His untiring zeal to stamp out corruption from all facet of our national life never dimmed.

“He lived what he preached and you could see there was no pretence about him at all.

“He was an incorruptible jurist whose judgements could hardly be faulted while on the bench.

“During his stint as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), he fought corruption with uncommon passion and courage.

“After leaving office as the ICPC boss, he again joined the board of the Justice and Law Enforcement Reformation Organisation – a non-profit organisation – to continue his anti-corruption crusade.

“He later established the Mustapha Akanbi Foundation in furtherance of his quest to strengthen the culture of transparency, accountability and good governance in the country,” he said.

Saraki further described Akanbi as a true son of Kwara State whose many contributions to the development of his immediate community, state and the country in general, would remain indelible.

The Senate President commiserated with the immediate family, the government and people of Kwara State.

He urged them to emulate the virtues and values of integrity, selfless service and unparalleled patriotism of the late jurist.

