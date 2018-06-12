Pulse.ng logo
June 12: Buhari officially confers GCFR title on MKO Abiola

June 12 Buhari officially confers GCFR title on MKO Abiola

The post-humous award was received by Abiola's son at the Presidential Villa.

  • Published:
President Buhari leaves for Morocco Sunday, June 10 play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Femi Adesina)
President Muhammadu Buhari has officially conferred the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late Chief MKO Abiola on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Abiola was the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was annulled by then-military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida. After Abiola refused to give up his mandate, he was imprisoned in 1994 where he died in custody under suspicious circumstances on July 7, 1998, four years after his arrest.

At the investiture ceremony which took place at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, the president presented the post-humous award to Abiola's son, Kola Abiola.

Details later.

