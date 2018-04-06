Journalists called to be their ‘brother’s keeper’

news

Mr Mike Mboye, the Former Head of Lagos Operations, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Port Harcourt, called on Journalists to be their “brother’s keeper”.

Mboye, who was also former Zonal Manager, NAN, Port Harcourt, made the call during the send off celebration organised by friends to mark his retirement from service.

Mbonye, who retired as a Director in NAN, urged members of staff and all journalists across the globe to build a good relationship with other colleagues while in service.

“I encourage you all to be your brother’s keeper, have good relationship with one another, let us avoid the spirit of `let’s pull him or her down’.

“Let’s imbibe the spirit of oneness and love, to help us achieve effective goal in our organisation while in service.

He encouraged members of staff to work effectively, knowing that somebody would one day commend them for their good work.

Mr Gbenga James, the Sports Editor, Rhythm Group, Port Harcourt, also called on Journalists to emulate the good working relationship Mike Mboye had with colleagues while in service.

James said that Mike built a good relationship with his colleagues while in service.

“Mike is a good fellow, he was hard working, and my inspiration, he has run his race effectively, I commend him for his effort during his time as a friend and colleague.

“I encourage us all to emulate his peace loving heart and good relationship with others,” James said.

In his speech, Mr Dianabasi Effiong, Zonal Manager, NAN, Port Harcourt, also encouraged staff members to show commitment in the discharge of their duties.

He also called on senior staff to encourage and mentor their juniors for the continuous growth and development of the agency.

Effiong wished the former manager success in all his endeavour during his retirement period.

Mr Kelvin Okunzuwa, an Assistant Editor-in-chief, NAN, also urged members of staff to ensure effective service delivery.

Okunzuwa said that Mike was a “gold fish that had no hiding place“ while in service.

He urged the members of staff to be hard working and maintain good relationship with other colleagues as Mboye did.