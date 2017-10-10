Home > News > Local >

Joshua Dariye :  Ex Gov closes N1.162bn fraud case

Dariye’s counsel, Mr Kanu Agabi (SAN), told the court that they have closed their case and applied to address the court.

A former governor of Plateau, Joshua Dariye, on Tuesday  closed his defence in his trial over an alleged N1.16 billion fraud charge at in an FCT High Court in Gudu.

Dariye is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a 21-count charge of money laundering and diversion of ecological funds to the tune of N1.162 billion belonging to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dariye closed his case after calling 16 defence witnesses.

“My Lord, I am pleased to inform your Lordship we are closing the case for the defence and we will like to address you,’’ Agabi said.

Mr O. Atolagbe, holding the brief of Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the EFCC prosecution, did not object to the application.

Atolagbe said that the prosecution will also be grateful to address the court.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko adjourned hearing until Dec. 7, for the written addresses.

NAN recalls that Dariye, on Sept. 18, engaged Agabi, a former Attorney General of the Federation, as his new counsel after his lawyer, Mr Garba Pwul withdrew from the case.

