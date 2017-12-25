Jonathan urges Nigerians to unite despite their sufferings

news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to remain united despite the sufferings currently going on in the country.

In a Christmas message posted on his official Facebook page on Monday, December 25, 2017, the former president advised Nigerians to exhibit Christian virtues that will help to overcome any challenge thrown at them.

The message read, "Christmas, the time when Christendom has chosen to celebrate our Lord Jesus Christ, is a time of unity and family. We celebrate the union of the divine with humans in Jesus and the fact that God has made room for us to be part of His family.

"That being the case, let us exhibit those virtues and unite as one family under God to do good to each other and our nation.

"I know of the sufferings our citizens are going through at this time and the challenges it poses. These challenges will pass, but Nigeria will remain. And we will remain united and familial.

"Merry Christmas from my family and I to all Nigerians and the family of mankind. GEJ."