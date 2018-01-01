Jonathan urges Nigerians to only speak positively in 2018

Home > News > Local >

He said it is important that Nigerians always speak positively about the country no matter what happens.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised Nigerians to stop speaking negatively about the country and allow their speech to add value instead.

In a New Year message posted on his official Facebook page on Monday, January 1, 2018, the former president it is important that Nigerians always speak positively about the country no matter what happens.

He also urged citizens to unite and live in peace so that the country can achieve success in 2018.

His statement read, "We all love Nigeria and want the best for her, so no matter what may happen in, to and about Nigeria, never use your mouth to speak negatively about Nigeria.

"From our mouths must proceed good things about Nigeria. Our speech must add value to Nigeria. When we do this, 2018 will emerge better than 2017 especially if the first thing you say when you get up each morning is God bless Nigeria.

"This year 2018, it is also my prayer that the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians will be empowered. That our people will look up with confidence that Nigeria has a place for each and everyone one of them.

"I also urge that as we embrace the new year, we embrace unity even amongst ourselves, and may we not forget, that for Nigeria to truly succeed, we have to succeed together.

"Happy New Year to you and your family from my family and I. GEJ."

In his own New Year speech which he read in a nationwide broadcast on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari castigated the impatience of Nigerians in dealing with national concerns.

The president also addressed the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country as well as the issue of restructuring, insurgency and his administration's efforts in improving the country's infrastructure.

