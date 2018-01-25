Home > News > Local >

Jonathan instructed me to withdraw N1.3B from NNPC - Diezani

Diezani Ex-minister says Jonathan instructed her to withdraw N1.3B from NNPC

The ex-minister says she acted based on written approvals and directives by the President at the time, Goodluck Jonathan.

  • Published:
Jonathan instructed me to withdraw N1.3B from NNPC - Diezani play

Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke is accused of acquiring an apartment complex on Lagos' ultra-chic Banana Island with stolen government cash and is implicated in a slew of legal cases at home and abroad

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The ex-Minister for petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has said her withdrawal of N1.3billion from the NNPC account was based on instruction from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Diezani accused the EFCC of displaying lack of understanding of the constitutional powers of a president in managing funds meant for security/intelligence agencies.

Responding to reports that she withdrew N1.3 billion from the account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the ex-minister says she acted based on written approvals and directives by the President at the time.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Clem Aguiyi, Diezani said the EFCC should seek clarity about the process for release of funds requested by security/intelligence agencies.

Diezani's response

Diezani said all executive powers are vested in the president who may exercise it directly or through the vice-president or ministers.

“On the issue in question, the minister of petroleum resources acted on the basis of the written approvals and directives given by the president, which approvals were given after written requests from the relevant security agencies were made to the president.

Mummy, I still love you play

Former Nigerian oil minister and OPEC president Diezani Alison-Madueke has been accused of corruption

(AFP)

“At such instances, as in fact the article clearly shows, a service chief or intelligence chief, makes a written request/appeal to Mr President outlining whatever urgent and critical security needs of the nation they consider imminently paramount, at any given point in time.

“If such a request received the approval of the president, the president may direct that the requested funds be drawn from a security budget maintained by NNPC, or that the funds be sourced from elsewhere.

“Where the president directs the minister of petroleum resources, in writing, to make the payment from the NNPC, the minister in turn, directs the GMD NNPC in writing to execute the directive of the president. NNPC then wires the funds from one of its major foreign bank accounts, or from the CBN, directly to the stipulated account of the particular branch of the armed services, or intelligence unit, or department, that initiated the request. It is not within the powers or discretion of any minister to question, flout or disregard the written directives of the president, including that of the incumbent president.

ALSO READ: EFCC uncovers another $1.3bn withdrawn from NNPC account by Diezani

“It is therefore, impossible and implausible, for any monies under such presidential directives to be diverted during the process, at least from the standpoint of the minister. Any and all amounts approved and directed by Mr. President to be paid, were executed exclusively by NNPC, directly from NNPC’s foreign and or, Central Bank of Nigeria accounts, to the stated recipients,” she said.

“Therefore, let it be very clear, that all funds disbursed by these banking institutions on behalf of NNPC are easily and openly traceable, and the process cannot and should not be utilised for the distortion of facts, vendetta or political mischief.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili How Police 'arrested, detained BBOG convener, others in Abujabullet
2 Obasanjo's Letter FG lists Buhari's achievement following...bullet
3 Patience Jonathan EFCC arrests ex-First Lady's sister at airport...bullet

Related Articles

Diezani EFCC uncovers another $1.3bn withdrawn from NNPC account by ex-minister
Malabu Oil Scam Nigeria sues JP Morgan bank over fraudulent deal
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 10, 2018]
Clement Onubuogo Ministry of Labour's Perm Sec forfeits N664m, $137K to FG
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest corruption stories of the year
Pulse List 2017 The biggest losers of the year
Diezani Ex-Minister loses 2 Lagos properties valued at $4.8m to FG
Saraki Senate President says Jonathan was never desperate for power
Atiku Buhari's aide says ex-VP returned to his vomit
Stella Oduah 'Diezani was so jealous, she made Jonathan fire me'

Local

Buhari has created 8 million jobs – Ngige says
Chris Ngige FG directs NPC D-G to resume work on Jan. 29
One of Nigeria's refineries
NNPC NPDC targets 500,000 barrels per day by 2022
Niger National Museum (Musee National du Niger) and Zoo
In Niger Museum received 1,322 visitors in 2017 – official
Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Mohammad Danmallam
Mohammed Danmallam Enugu will continue to remain safest state in Nigeria