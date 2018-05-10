news

The Joint Military and Police Patrol Team has killed 10 suspected bandits and arrested one at Katibu village in Lau Local Government Area of in Taraba.

Mr Faleye Olaleye, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations, in the state, made this known at a news conference in Jalingo on Thursday.

He said the suspects, who came on motorcycles, were killed during exchange of fire between them and security agents.

“On May 10, we received an intelligence that some bandits were seen in large number at Mega village in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa. Mega is at the border between Adamawa and Taraba.

“ Several police and military personnel were deployed to prevent possible attack on the communities in the area.

“ While the bandits were returning after attacking Meg a, they ran into our gallant military and police patrol team at Katibu, where they were repelled. Ten of the bandits were killed on the spot,” he said.

Olaleye said exhibits recovered from the bandits were two AK47, one G3 rifle, one SMG, three dane guns and four motorcycles.

He gave the name of the suspect arrested as Michael Gwani.

He appealed to the general public to report anyone with gunshots injury to the police.

Speaking to newsmen, Gwani confirmed that he was actually arrested with a dane gun, but denied having a hand in the attacks at Mega.

“The truth is I went to condole with the family of a friend who was killed in the area, but I was with a gun because I am a leader of hunters,” he said.